Gunman kills one, injures 6 others in mass shooting in Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A gunman shot seven people in Philadelphia Thursday night, including one victim who died from his injuries and two other men who are fighting for their lives.

All seven men were on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue at 7:46 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body while a 25-year-old man was shot once in the mid-section. They were both taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and are both in extremely critical condition.

Three more of the shooting victims, a 32-year-old man, 38-year-old man and a man of unknown age were also taken to Temple. All three are in stable condition.

Finally, a seventh victim, a 28-year-old man who was shot once in the right leg and once in the left arm, walked into Jefferson Frankford Hospital and was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

The incident was yet another shooting in Philadelphia in a year that’s seen the highest amount of homicides in the city up to this point in more than 13 years. It also occurred hours after Philadelphia police shot and killed a man who they said went on an early morning rampage, shooting inside a Germantown church and then killing a woman during an attempted carjacking.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.