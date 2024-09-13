4-alarm Frankford fire under control after hours-long blaze ripped through 2 commercial buildings

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A massive fire in Philadelphia’s Frankford section is now under control, according to fire officials.

Two commercial buildings, including a four-story warehouse, caught fire in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Explosions could be heard as vehicles parked at an auto body shop went up in flames.

“I got up at 5 o’clock, I heard things going like firecrackers. Look out the window and see fire, smoke,” one neighbor said.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire throughout the building and the blaze quickly upgraded to a 4-alarm fire.

The flames were immense and smoke was pouring into the sky.

“It looks like it’s finally calming down but that smoke was horrible,” said Christine Giancateriano.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Derek Bowmer said 140 firefighters, including the Philadelphia Fire Department collapse units, responded to the scene.

Officials said they do not believe the buildings were occupied when the fire started and there have been no reports of any injuries.

Some 30 to 40 people from nearby homes were evacuated, while others were told to stay inside with their doors and windows closed.

Bowmer said firefighters had to work through some challenges because of the proximity of the Frankford Creek.

“There was no access for us to get any kind of fire trucks, apparatus back there,” he said. “We are managing right now.”

Trees in a field across the street from the building, near the creek also caught fire but were quickly put out.

Several roads are also closed in the area due to the massive response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.