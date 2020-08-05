Gov. Carney wants Delaware public schools to open with mix of in-class and remote learning

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware’s public schools got the green light Tuesday to open with a hybrid of in-class and remote learning.

Yet if the state’s 19 districts and about two dozen charters schools don’t feel they can educate kids safely in buildings, they can opt for online only.

That’s the guidance Gov. John Carney issued at his weekly coronavirus briefing, and it’s exactly what he has been telegraphing in recent remarks about reopening schools that he closed March 13 when the pandemic struck Delaware.

Carney said he wants kids in school full time but cannot allow it yet because the state is still experiencing moderate community spread of the coronavirus.

Delaware is averaging about 90 cases a day over the last two weeks and it’s test positivity rate is under 5%. To open schools completely, the benchmark to do so is less than 10 cases a day and a positivity rate under 3%.

But the governor is giving schools flexibility.

There’s no one size that fits all. And that’s because every school district is a little bit different. A different number of students. A different configuration in their buildings. Different capacity in their buildings,’’ he said.

He also noted that “you need more buses’’ to bring children to and from school and allow for physical distancing on the vehicles.