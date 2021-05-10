Girl killed, 2 women and 4 children injured, in crash on I-95 in Delaware County

A 12-year-old girl was killed while two women and four children, including a baby, were injured when a vehicle overturned on I-95 in Delaware County on Saturday.

The 27-year-old driver was traveling northbound on I-95 at milepost 9 in Tinicum Township around 11:40 a.m. when the Woodlyn, Pennsylvania woman somehow lost control.

The vehicle overturned and slid for about 200 yards before coming to a final stop. The driver and a 12-year-old girl were both ejected from the vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Five other passengers inside the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, 10-year-old child, 9-year-old child, 6-year-old child, and 2-month-old child, all had to be extricated. They were all taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

