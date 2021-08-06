Free school supplies and measles shots coming to Philly neighborhoods on bus tour

Big blue school buses are coming to Philadelphia neighborhoods this summer.

Monday, August 9 through August 27, the buses, staffed by the School District of Philadelphia and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, will provide information to students and families about the upcoming school year, including COVID-19 safety measures. The program will also distribute free backpacks, school supplies, as well as offer free state-mandated immunizations for diseases including tetanus, polio, hepatitis-B and measles.

District workers will also help families register their children for pre-Kindergarten through 12th grades, and sign up for Parent Portal accounts.

The buses are meant to meet families “where they are,” said Superintendent William Hite, and connect with school community members who might not receive information through the district’s standard modes of communication.

“We wanted to make sure that we were getting that information out into communities that, in many cases, have been most impacted both by the virus and who will not venture too far away from their communities in order to get information,” said Hite.

Hite said it’s also about helping families who may still feel leery about going back to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also know that families and students are feeling the impact of the pandemic and may have more questions this year than ever before,” said Hite. “We want families and students to be aware of the planned supports and feel comfortable with the layers of safety we have in place.”