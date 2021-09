Frederick Douglass portrait unveiled at Union League

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

It is widely considered that the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass was the most photographed American of the 19th century, reportedly having more photographs taken than even Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president of the United States. This week in a ceremony at the Union League of Philadelphia, Douglass’ likeness was honored once again with a new portrait, the first of its kind in the 21st century. Produced by renowned artist Jordon Sokol, the painting pays tribute to Douglass’ work during a time when the country fought for its survival against the confederacy. After a year of searching for an existing portrait, Sokol was awarded the commission in September of last year. He will return to the building on October 13th for a special library hour to discuss his work and process on the project.

In 1863, Douglass and the Union League (just months after its founding) recruited troops for the first training of African American soldiers at Camp William Penn in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania for the Union Army which needed more men to fight in the Civil War. This included a rally in the streets of Philadelphia on July 6, 1963.