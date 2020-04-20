‘Flow to the work’: Toilet paper manufacturers in Pa. flush with demand

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic

From the window of his office at Proctor and Gamble’s paper plant in Wyoming County, Jose De Los Rios can see plumes of steam rising — the byproduct of wood pulp being turned into Charmin toilet paper.

Over the last six weeks, De Los Rios said, those plumes have gotten steadily thicker.

“We are producing more Charmin than we have ever produced before,” said De Los Rios, an environmental compliance manager and plant spokesperson.

As people across the country continue to track their local supermarket’s supplier schedules and scour the internet to find the white stuff, toilet paper manufacturers in Pa. say they’re rushing to keep supply from wiping out — and are still surprised by their turn in the spotlight.

“I never expected such an infatuation with toilet paper as we see right now,” said Marcal Paper CEO Rob Baron.

‘Flow to work’

Tucked along a bend in the Susquehanna River, Proctor and Gamble’s Mehoopany plant plays an outsize role in the rural community it sits in. The plant has about 2,200 workers — more than double the population of Mehoopany township.

The paper mill is Proctor and Gamble’s largest in the United States.

The coronavirus outbreak — and subsequent nationwide run on toilet paper — has shone a spotlight on the mill. Photos circulating on social media show dozens of semi trucks purportedly lining up here to pick up loads of toilet paper to supply an anxious nation.

To meet the demand, the plant has delayed upgrades and maintenance on its equipment, reduced the number of products it makes, and reassigned non-manufacturing employees to positions on the production line.

[It’s] what we call ‘flow to the work,’” De Los Rios said.

The plant has taken a number of measures to keep its employees healthy, including introducing daily temperature checks, and staggering shift times to avoid crowds.

Those efforts haven’t been entirely successful: recently the plant had to send a production team home to quarantine and shut down some equipment for deep-cleaning when some team members began displaying symptoms of COVID-19, according to Proctor and Gamble spokesperson Tonia Elrod. As of April 17, Elrod said no plant workers had tested positive for the virus, but she would not confirm how many workers currently have symptoms. “As you might imagine, that’s ever-changing,” she wrote in an email.