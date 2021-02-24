Pa. coronavirus update: Montco now pre-registering vaccinations by phone

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania identified 2,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 920,634. There are currently 1,963 people hospitalized with the virus, 418 are in intensive care. An additional 76 coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 23,787.

For the week ending Feb. 18, Pennsylvania’s positivity rate stood at 6.5%.

Montco now taking pre-registrations by phone

Montgomery County residents without an email address or internet access can now pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine by phone.

The program is run through the Office of Senior Services and a technology company that serves older people called Mon Ami.

Some 160 volunteers have gone through background checks and have been fully trained to staff the hotlines, according to Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Val Arkoosh.

Residents who pre-register by phone will get a call back notifying them of openings for vaccination appointments.

“After thorough training and onboarding, we are so pleased to have this program up and running,” said Arkoosh. “Our goal is to get the vaccine to anyone who wants it once our supply increases.”

The number to call is 833-875-3967. Arkoosh urged patience as it may take up to 12 weeks for people who register to hear back about scheduling a vaccine.

To get a sense of how many pre-registrants are ahead of you, follow this link.