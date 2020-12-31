Pa. coronavirus update: State restrictions on restaurants, gyms to lift Monday

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The tighter coronavirus restrictions imposed Dec. 12 on Pennsylvania restaurants, theaters and gyms will expire on Monday, Jan. 4, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The governor called a halt to indoor dining and ordered businesses like gyms and theaters to close three weeks ago in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 because of fears the holidays would cause devastating effects.

Wolf said he believes those mitigation efforts have been successful.

“Our statewide percent positivity rate went down this week for the second week in a row, and while the number of hospitalizations and deaths remain entirely too high in Pennsylvania, it appears that the number of new cases reported each day has plateaued,” he said. “That means our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks have done what they were intended to do.”

“I announced I would make this a three-week mitigation effort, and I wanted to do everything I could to stick with that,” Wolf added. “The mitigation efforts seem to be working, and the hope that guided my decision was that what we did was targeted on that peak period of the holidays … and that what we’ve done during this period will help us in the months of January and February.”

All COVID-19 restrictions enacted prior to Dec. 12 remain intact, such as mask-wearing requirements, limits on gatherings, business capacity limits, and restaurant self-certification. Pennsylvania reported close to 9,000 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

“This does not mean we’re out of the woods, not by any means; we still have significant mitigation efforts in place,” Wolf said.

“The hope is by next Monday [the restrictions] will have had the effect of flattening the curve. From that point on, we need to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep that curve from popping back up again until we get the vaccines out there,” he added. “I have every confidence we can do that. And I have every confidence the mitigation efforts we put into place on Dec. 12 will work, that the limits we had then will continue to do good things.”