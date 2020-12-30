Chester County begins vaccinating its frontline health workers — and Delco’s

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

James Kerr’s full-time job is teaching people how to work in emergency services, and when he’s not teaching, he’s doing the work of a first responder part time.

He loves being able to help people, he said, but this year has had him walking on eggshells, constantly weighing the danger he’s potentially exposing himself to at work, whether it’s at a coronavirus testing site or transporting a COVID-19 patient.

“I have a respiratory problem that my doctor says if I get [the virus], it’s probably going to kill me,” said Kerr, 54, who added that his employer has been very accommodating during this time.

Six people he knows in emergency services — both instructors and those out in the field — contracted the virus this year, he said. Four of them died.

Kerr was one of dozens of people to come to Chester County’s Government Services Center Tuesday morning to get the first shot of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The county got its first doses — enough to inoculate 2,000 people — last week, and it started vaccinating the vaccinators on Dec. 23 going into Christmas Eve.

With Tuesday’s wave of vaccinations, the county is now formally in Phase 1A, said Chester County Health Director Jeanne Casner. That phase includes frontline health care workers like key hospital staff, and includes 911 call center dispatchers, health care providers outside hospital settings, and coroner staff.

The list is long and the pace at which the county can distribute vaccines depends on supply, but Casner said Chesco plans to order as many vaccine doses as the state allows every week. For now, it looks like 2,000 doses is the baseline.

“We’ll always ask for more and take as much as we can get,” she said. “So even as of this week, we’re asking for more than the 2,000, so then we can increase our throughput … There may be weeks that shipment doesn’t come to us, but at minimum we will follow the process to ensure we’re actively ordering.”

The process itself is painless, said Kerr and others. Recipients of the vaccine pick their time slots then walk into the government services building, where they’re screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they’re allowed inside a room where a nurse will give them the shot to the arm within seconds. Next, they are guided to a room where they wait for 15 minutes to make sure they have no allergic reactions to the vaccine, and they book their appointments for the second dose.