Pa. coronavirus update: Wolf calls for $145 million in small-business relief

Levine on Pa. vaccine distribution plan

At a separate press conference Wednesday, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine discussed Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Currently, the vaccine is being administered to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Levine said 41,444 health care workers had received the vaccine, with another 30,225 doses from Pfizer being distributed to health care facilities this week. Beginning next week, a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens will administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities across the state.

The Moderna vaccine also is being distributed this week.

It’s critical, Levine said, that every health care worker who wants to be vaccinated receives the shots, whether they’re affiliated with a hospital or not. There are more than 900,000 health care workers in Pennsylvania, she said, and the state is working to ensure that all of them, including those who work in home health care, are vaccinated during the first stage of the vaccine rollout.

The state also is working with hospitals to facilitate communication with emergency medical service personnel, Levine said.

“As hospitals are able to vaccinate their high-risk workers, it is very important they continue to vaccinate health care workers facing the same risk in their workplace, such as EMS providers, non-affiliated physicians, their staff and stakeholders. This includes EMS agencies affiliated with their hospitals, as well as independent EMS agencies who are not,” she said.

“EMS workers are called to care for people experiencing a health crisis and [are] in immediate need of care. While EMS workers do take steps to protect themselves, including wearing PPE, they are walking into unknown situations and are frontline first responders. So my message today to hospitals is reach out and work with EMS providers and agencies and other non-affiliated health care providers to work to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Levine also reminded the general public that it will be months before everyone can be vaccinated, so preventing the spread of the virus remains critical.

“As we approach the holiday season, we cannot let our guard down, we must stay the course, we must continue to follow our personal and collective responsibility to each other to prevent the spread of this virus,” she said.

“Until everyone can get vaccinated, we need people to answer the call and wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, avoid large and small gatherings, to stay home and download the COVID Alert app. I strongly feel people have a collective responsibility to each other, their families, their neighbors, their communities, and our commonwealth to stand united and stop the spread of the virus.”

Levine said the timing for administering the vaccine to certain groups is dependent on Operation Warp Speed and the amount of doses the federal government provides the state. Which hospitals receive the Pfizer vaccine largely depends on whether they have the freezers required to store the product.

“It’s very hard to have a timetable. The one part of this we don’t control is how much vaccine we get each week. … Each phase depends on how much vaccine we get,” Levine said. “That will depend on the production and manufacturing capabilities of the two pharmaceutical companies, that will depend on the logistics, which is completely determined by Operation Warp Speed. And then hopefully more vaccines might be able to be approved … and that would change things completely. So a timetable is completely variable and flexible at this point.”

The state is working to adjust its vaccine distribution plan to match the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice plan, which was published Tuesday. That includes recommending that people over 75 and some frontline essential workers be included in the early phase of administering the vaccine — shortly after health care workers and long-term care residents.

“The CDC has basically outlined two priority groups at the same time: One is vulnerable seniors 75 and older, and second are frontline workers, so we will then work out the logistics of how we will get that done,” Levine said. “We found out yesterday afternoon what the groups are, and we will work on how to accomplish that and will start working on it right away.”

Pennsylvania originally outlined essential workers as those in the critical manufacturing, emergency services, energy, nuclear reactors, materials and waste, and food and agriculture sectors, as well as workers in congregate care settings, transportation workers, water and wastewater workers, and those who work in education and child care.

Levine said the state will partner with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and hospitals and doctors’ offices to achieve that. She said the state also might have some “mass vaccination clinics.”