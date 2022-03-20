`Not another bank’: Flourtown residents want different businesses. Maybe a diner

Michael Hernandez, a father of three, was one of the many township residents who responded with ideas. He was validated when he saw that his hopes for the area coincided with many of his neighbors’.

“These are the things that people are commonly wanting across the community,” said Hernandez. “It’s diners. It’s not big chains, it’s local, healthy, it’s something different. A lot of those things are services that we would have to go out of our township or community to go find. There would be a lot of pride, and I think that there would be a lot of success, if it was somehow offered right within our township as well.”

Linda Charles, who has lived in Flourtown for 20 years, posted on NextDoor to express her concerns about an eighth bank coming to town. In response, she received an outpouring of confusion, surprise, and similar complaints from other residents.

Charles would like to see more spaces for neighbors to connect with one another.

“There would be so much more community interaction if we did have something that brought people together more, where people could meet each other, or their kids can meet each other,” said Charles.

That feeling resonates with Stephanie Flood, a mother of two who has lived in Flourtown for over 16 years. “… not another bank,” Flood said in a Facebook comment. “There are too many to count.”

Her 14-year-old daughter will sometimes meet her friends at Flourtown’s Starbucks. But usually, Flood will drive her to a friend’s house so they can hang out in a park.

“She doesn’t have friends come over here because there’s nothing for them to do here,” said Flood.

Richard Metz, a retired high school art teacher, also pointed to the lack of parks in Flourtown.

When asked about what he would prefer in the former Sherwin Williams space the Chase Bank branch is taking over, he said, “Nothing.”

“I’d rather something beautiful like trees and bushes and benches,” said Metz. “More and more of these open spaces are disappearing, and that’s what I miss.”

Metz and a group of community members are in a battle to save a wooded area along Haws Lane in Flourtown from development. That process, and the township’s approval of Flourtown’s eighth bank, has left him with questions.

“The more that I get involved with Springfield Township politics, the more I realize how little I know how decisions are made,” said Metz.