Katie, human oversight, they’re going to happen from time to time, but they’re not helpful to building public trust in the process.

I think that’s right. I mean, certainly this is an election with a lot of new processes. You know, this is the first general election where we’ve used broad, no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. At this point, it feels like a very charged atmosphere. So people get extra worried when they do see things that aren’t going quite as planned.

And Katie, there are some legal challenges to the voting process in Pennsylvania. Still no pre-canvassing in Pennsylvania. Maybe you can remind listeners what that is and what people are hoping could be done in the way of counting ballots.

So pre-canvasing is basically just like starting to process ballots ahead of the actual count. In Pennsylvania, for mail ballots, counties can only start doing that processing at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day. Usually that’s OK. But because we have so, so many mail-in ballots this year, counties have been pushing really hard to be allowed to start counting them earlier. So we can have results earlier, because as it stands, they say there’s no way we’re gonna have results on election night if we can’t count the ballots earlier. That would only change if Pennsylvania’s legislature changed the law and allowed pre-canvassing.

Yes. And that has not happened.

And the reason it hasn’t happened isn’t because they don’t agree on pre-canvassing, but [because] Republicans have continued to try to put other things into this bill. So, for instance, they wanted to get rid of ballot-drop boxes that a lot of the counties are putting in place. Now, the state has extended its ballot-acceptance day until three days after the election. If the ballot is postmarked by Election Day, Republicans want to get rid of that. And this is all couched in these conversations about election integrity and potential for fraud, that kind of stuff. We’ve seen a lot, a lot of arguments about that. And that is why, as it stands right now, they’re still talking about it. But we do not have counting happening before Election Day.