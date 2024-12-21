Firefighters in Camden, N.J. battle 2-alarm blaze at vacant school
Just before 9:30 a.m., the Camden Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Mt Vernon Street for a fire.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Firefighters in Camden County are working to put out a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning.
Crews arrived to find flames coming from a vacant school building.
Video from the Action Cam shows black smoke coming from the roof of the building.
The fire was placed under control just after 12:15 p.m. No word yet if anyone has been injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
