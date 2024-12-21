Firefighters in Camden, N.J. battle 2-alarm blaze at vacant school

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Camden Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Mt Vernon Street for a fire.

    • December 21, 2024
Smoke pours out of a building in front of a group of firefighters

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Camden. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters in Camden County are working to put out a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from a vacant school building.

Video from the Action Cam shows black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The fire was placed under control just after 12:15 p.m. No word yet if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

