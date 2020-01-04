Firefighter rescues dog trapped under bay dock

Firefighters jumped into the chilly back bay to rescue a dog on New Year’s Eve, officials say.

Authorities received a 911 call altering them to drowning dog trapped underneath a dock off 42nd Street in Avalon shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving police officers attempted to rescue the dog with a floatation device but could not reach the canine, who was deep under the dock but able to breathe from a small air pocket, according to a borough press release.

Avalon Assistant Fire Chief Robert Ferguson arrived and jumped into the bay but a life jacket but was unable to rescue the dog.

That’s when Avalon Fire Inspector Lisa Sadelli jumped into the water and successfully secured the dog, who was taken to a veterinarian for further evaluation.