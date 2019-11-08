Major overhaul set to begin on Shore bridge linking to barrier island

Construction will soon get underway on a key bridge that links mainland Cape May County to a barrier island.

According to the Cape May County Engineering Department, the work will impact the Ingrams Thorofare Bridge, an aging “high span” bridge on Avalon Boulevard that connects Middle Township with Avalon.

South State Construction will reconstruct the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck and undertake miscellaneous structural repairs. The county says the work will result in a “smooth riding surface” with improved drainage and skid resistance.

Work is set to begin this month and will proceed through two stages, with the replacement of the concrete deck of the eastbound lane and shoulder occurring through May 2020. In September 2020, crews will rehabilitate the other bridge deck, and the county expects the entire project to conclude by June 2021.

Only one lane of traffic, regulated by a temporary traffic signal, will be available during the construction phases. Two lanes will be available during the construction pause between May and September 2020, and then again from late April 2021 onward.

It’s the latest major project impacting a Cape May County bridge. The troubled Townsends Inlet Bridge reopened in July 2019 after a long construction project.