Verbal jabs flew fast and furious as two Democrats campaigning to be Philadelphia district attorney in the upcoming May primary defended their records during a live debate hosted and broadcast by WURD, Philadelphia’s only Black-owned radio station.

Incumbent DA Larry Krasner and former assistant district attorney Carlos Vega each spent time distancing themselves from the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which has loomed large in the race.

The police union has consistently clashed with Krasner during his term. Calling the progressive DA’s platform “soft on crime,” the group has vocally endorsed Vega — but during the debate, the challenger made an effort to show he was committed to police reform.

Vega touted a record of successfully following through when prosecuting police officers accused of committing crimes, which he contrasted with his opponent.

“[Krasner] has arrested 51 officers, and has yet to put a single police officer in prison,” Vega said.

While Krasner continues to publicly argue with the FOP and its president John McNesby, he said his working relationship with the police department as a whole is strong. He cited collaboration with Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on programs to bring detectives and prosecutors into closer partnerships.

Going on the attack, Krasner brought up Vega’s time working under former district attorneys Lynne Abraham, who aggressively prosecuted for death sentences, and Seth Williams, whose term ended in a bribery scandal and criminal indictment.