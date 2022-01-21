‘It crossed a line’

The council women are not brushing off the swift backlash from the party.

In a Jan. 10 letter to Acting State Attorney Andrew Bruck, the women said “the very notion of one set of elected officials publicly threatening another is distasteful, undemocratic, and worthy of a robust investigation by your agency.” Boucher said she also reported “a hostile work environment” to Camden city administrators.

The letters criticizing Torres and Reyes-Morton were signed by State Sen. Nilsa Cruz Perez. The one lambasting Shaneka Boucher was signed by Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd. The one targeting Boucher said she “has chosen to betray us and our city” because she did not vote for fellow Councilwoman Sheila Davis, the party’s choice for council vice president, at a Jan. 4 reorganization meeting — the same day the women announced #IMWITHHER. Boucher, in fact, voted for herself after she was nominated by Reyes-Morton.

The emails about Torres and Reyes-Morton are nearly identical and accuse them of selfishness for not voting for party choice Angel Fuentes to become council president. They voted for Torres, who as the current vice president would have been in line for that promotion and who the women believe would have been given that position if she was not part of their coalition.

“The letter about me almost asked the people in my community to come against me,” said Boucher. “They may think, ‘Should I align myself with her? The mayor doesn’t support her!’ It crossed a line. They can’t let politics interfere with government.”

Fuentes said, “As council president for my colleagues, we have lots of work for our city, which I need to concentrate on as we need to support our mayor.” Carstarphen and Cruz Perez did not respond to requests for comment. Wilson said that in light of the allegations, he preferred not to comment.

Asked to comment on the letters, Norcross spokesman Dan Fee replied: “There is nothing for us to say about something in which we were not involved.”

The coalition is already making waves.

At a December council meeting before they’d formally announced #IMWITHHER, the women had opposed the granting of a one-year risk management city contract to Conner Strong & Buckelew. Norcross is the insurance brokerage firm’s executive chairman. They pointed to a recent state audit that found the firm had erroneously overcharged the Pennsauken School District by $1.6 million. A spokesman for the company said the report was “recklessly inaccurate.”

The women were outvoted 4 to 3, but have appealed to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to reverse council’s decision.

In a recent TapintoCamden report about the women’s opposition to the Conner Strong & Buckelew contract, Fee said since Reyes-Morton had been “trounced” in her mayoral run and Torres lost her bid for council presidency, the women were “lashing out wildly.” He also said Boucher had previously “praised” Norcross’ efforts to improve Camden.

The alliance comes at a time when cracks have formed in a formidable machine’s armor.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who feuded with Norcross for most of his term — only reaching détente in time for his reelection campaign — has begun his second term, while longtime Norcross ally Steve Sweeney is out of his job as state Senate president, having lost to first-time Republican candidate Edward Durr.

Despite his continued influence in New Jersey, it was recently revealed that Norcross has been registered to vote in Florida since 2020 and is now a legal resident of the state; he resigned as a Democratic National Committeeman in the Garden State last month because it violates DNC by-laws to represent a state but not live there.

The council women said their coalition was in the works before the 2021 election and credit the national Time’s Up movement with empowering them to speak out. Boucher said they felt a connection with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other women in Congress who “decided to fight back against the patriarchy,” and the three shared a feeling of being disrespected as council women. The party’s refusal to vote in Torres for council president, said Boucher, was “a slap in the face.”

“They didn’t think she was going to do everything they wanted,” said Boucher, “so they put Angel Fuentes in that place — another man who leaves us out of the conversation a lot.”

The women said they have not always felt dismissed by their male colleagues. Reyes-Morton and Boucher said former Mayor Frank Moran was a sympathetic mentor. They have no interest in leaving the Democratic Party and said they hope to collaborate with the four other council members.

Reyes-Morton said she “ousted” herself from the machine last year by mounting an unsuccessful challenge to party choice Carstarphen in the mayoral primary. At the time, she recalled, Norcross said they would no longer be “friends” if she went ahead with her campaign. Still, she said, “I would love to be able to get to an understanding that this relationship I’m divorced from still allows for co-parenting!”

She, Boucher, and Torres pointed out that they often vote with their colleagues on issues.

“I don’t think we’re going to try to buck the machine,” said Boucher. “It’s about being able to have an independent voice.”

That may prove difficult: Recently, the women offered up a plan for marijuana legislation in the city, then said they were told by the mayor’s administration that a plan had already been drawn up and their ideas were not welcomed. They also report not being given crucial information on issues coming before the council.

The three council women said they are more likely to disagree when their constituents’ needs don’t line up with the objectives of a party establishment they said is out of touch with city residents, and that celebrated as over $1 billion in tax breaks were given to corporations in Camden in recent years.