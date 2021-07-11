Gwendolyn Faison, Camden’s first woman mayor, remembered as a ‘trailblazer’

Gwendolyn Faison, who served as Camden’s first woman mayor for a decade, has died at the age of 96.

County and city leaders took to social media Saturday to share their condolences, calling Faison a “trailblazer” and “dedicated public servant.”

“She was a fighter unafraid to do what she thought would benefit the residents of her city, and she shattered glass ceilings and antiquated barriers for women, and specifically women of color, along the way,” wrote Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Board of Commissioners.