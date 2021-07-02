Antonio Tillis spent “a nice chunk” of his life on the East Coast.

“I worked professionally in Washington, D.C., for quite a few years,” he said. “I also worked at Dartmouth College in the Upper Valley of New England, just a little further north of New Jersey.”

Tillis, 55, returned to the East Coast to assume the post of Chancellor of Rutgers University-Camden on Thursday. The school announced his appointment in April.

He comes to the Garden State from the University of Houston system where he recently served as interim president of UH-Downtown, an institution that is similar to Rutgers-Camden: Both are urban universities that attract first-generation and working students.

“Many of them are caregivers and caretakers of their family members,” he said. “Many of them work full-time while they are going to school full-time.”