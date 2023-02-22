A November overdose death in Chester County triggered a multi-state investigation that led to the indictment of five men for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, federal authorities announced Tuesday in Delaware.

Authorities seized at least 33 pounds of drugs during a bust in Wilmington and a house raid in the Bronx section of New York City. The haul included the ultra-deadly narcotic fentanyl, baked crack cocaine and fentanyl, and the horse tranquilizer xylazine, also known as “tranq dope’ and “zombie drug” that’s been linked to an increasing number of fatalities.

An undisclosed amount of packaged fentanyl also was found buried in a densely wooded area of W. Rolling Mill Road in Hockessin, Delaware. In addition, $81,000 was seized.