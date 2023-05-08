Boy, 12, dies in Maple Shade apartment complex fire; mom and sister in critical condition

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a fire at an apartment complex late Sunday night in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

The boy’s mother and 7-year-old sister are hospitalized in critical condition.

Several other injuries were reported, though none are said to be serious.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Police and firefighters rushed to the unit block of Adams Drive and found heavy smoke and fire.

Viewer video showed intense flames burning through the roof at the Fox Meadow apartment complex.

Firefighters blasted water at the flames trying to get the upper hand.

A total of 16 units were damaged.

Officers immediately began evacuating people, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Firefighters from Maple Shade as well as a number of other communities responded.

The fire was placed under control around 11:40 p.m.

The Red Cross of New Jersey says a total of 22 families were displaced, and they are providing assistance for temporary lodging, food, and clothing for 12 of those families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state and county fire marshals are among the offices investigating.