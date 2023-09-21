Fanatics wants to ‘make it right’ with Eagles fans who received crooked merchandise

“Mistakes happen, especially manufacturing. They’re making thousands of them and things happen so as long as they’re making it right I think they’re doing the right thing,” of Joe Leinhauser, of Narberth.

Michael Rubin, Fanatics CEO and former part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, responded on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in business – own your mistakes. Anytime we let any fan down, it’s a failure on our part and that’s on me,” said Rubin in a post on the platform X.

Rubin also says they’ve reached out to every customer to issue a new item and they’ve been overnighting them shipments to get it to them fast.

You can read Michael Rubin’s full statement on the issue below:

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in business – own your mistakes.

Anytime we let any fan down, it’s a failure on our part and that’s on me.

Last year we sold nearly four million units of Eagles merchandise. That’s just Eagles products, which shows Philly fans truly are the greatest! That said, I let some of you down and I apologize. Even though this specific issue only affected a few dozen customers, it is still completely unacceptable that this mistake happened. One bad product and one unhappy customer is one too many.

I promise you that me and everyone at Fanatics cares deeply. We’ve attempted to reach out to every fan who purchased this product to ensure they received it as expected and make it great if not. If you need help with this or any other issue, please contact our customer service team at CustomerExperience@fanatics.com. And we’ll work fast to make it right.

Nothing I love and appreciate more than passionate fans – you make us better and we’d be NOTHING without you!”