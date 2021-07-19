Explainer: Will Pennsylvania evictions spike despite rental help?

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Here’s the situation in Pennsylvania:

What’s the status of eviction moratorium in the state?

Pennsylvania’s court-ordered housing eviction moratorium ended in August 2020, but there also have been local moratoriums in at least two cities. In Philadelphia, an order that requires landlords to go through the Philadelphia Eviction Diversion Program before seeking a court eviction for nonpayment of rent is also about to expire but advocates say it may be extended. In Harrisburg, a citywide eviction moratorium — which also extended to rooming houses — expired in mid-June. In January, the state Supreme Court modified rules for landlords, giving them more time to seek repossession of their properties.

What’s being done to help people facing eviction?

In January, Pennsylvania used its share of the federal pandemic housing relief money to set up the $570 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps with rent, overdue rent, utilities and other housing-related costs linked to COVID-19. Another $280 million went directly to the state’s larger counties and Pittsburgh. The program got running in March, but in some cases the money is just starting to be distributed.

There are tens of thousands of pending applications for the federal support in Philadelphia alone, according to Community Legal Services. There have also been grassroots efforts to support renters in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. In the Harrisburg area, the Fair Housing Council of the Capital Region has conducted outreach, attending eviction hearings with renters and spreading information about the help they can provide.

Matthew Rich, a tenants’ lawyer for MidPenn Legal Services in Harrisburg, said Dauphin County has paid out rental support to slightly more than 200 applicants since March 1, but still has nearly 2,000 applications pending. “I don’t think it can be stressed enough how flooded the ERAP application system is across the board, across the state,” Rich said.