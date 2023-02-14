Michigan State University gunman found with note threatening Ewing, New Jersey schools

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police in Ewing Twp., New Jersey say the decision to close the school district on Tuesday came after the man who shot eight people at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with a note threatening Ewing schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, Ewing Public Schools announced all its schools would be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Ewing Township police say McRae had ties to the Ewing area.

They were notified by police in Michigan that McRae was found with a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing schools.

Investigators say that McRae had a history of mental health issues.

“As the investigation continued, and out of an abundance of caution, the Ewing Public Schools were closed for the day,” Ewing police said. “Officers from Ewing and surrounding agencies were stationed at each closed public school as well as other schools in the township.”

Ewing police say that after further investigation it was determined the incident was isolated to Michigan and “there is no threat to Ewing schools.”

Police say their investigation indicated that McRae has not lived in the Ewing area in several years.

Officers will remain at all Ewing Public Schools buildings for the day.

It is anticipated that all Ewings schools will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 15.