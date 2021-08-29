A safety message for the first day of school from the Cherry Hill Police Department has gone viral on Facebook.

Featured are side-by-side images of Officer Hayden Remphrey demonstrating how to keep kids safe while posting photos of their first day of school. The image on the left contains Remphrey’s name, grade level, school, teacher and other details — a photo you would send to people you trust.

The image on the right is what the department suggests should be posted on social media. It shows Remphrey holding a much simpler slate that says only, “First day of school! 2021.”