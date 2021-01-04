Everyone wants to know: When can I get the COVID vaccine?

Now that there is a COVID-19 vaccine, millions of Americans want to know one thing: When can I get it? WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk has been flooded with these questions for weeks.

It’s hard to nail down a date for any individual — availability of the vaccine and the speed with which it’s been administered have so far been a moving target. Still, the queues for the three states in our region are starting to come into focus.

All three states, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, have already laid out their plans. But overlapping criteria may make figuring out your own eligibility tricky. Here are a few questions we’ve received:

___

My mother is 84 and a resident of a large retirement facility in Pennsylvania. She lives in the independent section, but she has asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). She owns a second home in Delaware and she’s been there since May. So when can she get the vaccine in Delaware?

Probably soon. According to the guidelines for Delaware (and Pennsylvania and New Jersey), as a resident of a retirement community but living independently, she would be eligible in Phase 1b. That is, after health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. It probably does depend on how her retirement facility is designated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a recent recommendation to all states that anyone over 75 be included in Phase 1b. Delaware is taking that guidance a step further, including anyone over 65 in that phase.

Where do I turn? I’m 58 years old, a home health care worker in a senior-living apartment high-rise, not a nursing home. I am overweight, diabetic and hypertensive. Am I going to get the vaccine soon?

Yes, probably very soon. First priority is going to health care workers who are dealing with COVID-19 patients, but all the states are making sure that every health care worker, including home health care workers, are in Phase 1a across our region. Anyone with serious medical conditions is considered a top priority following health care workers, long-term care residents, essential workers, and those over 75.

I am 68 years old with Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. I think that puts me in Phase 1b for the COVID vaccine. How will eligibility for those in Phase 1b be determined?

Those over 65, regardless of underlying medical conditions, are eligible for Phase 1b in Delaware. In Pennsylvania, the person would be eligible for Phase 1b based on Type 2 diabetes, but not based on high blood pressure (that’s designated for Phase 2).