Last May, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business teamed up with Independence Blue Cross to try and answer this question: Were Pennsylvanians who could not work from home at increased risk for contracting coronavirus?

They assumed they were, “but nobody had actually tested it,” said Aaron Smith-McLallen, director of data science and health care analytics at Independence Blue Cross (IBX).

A monthslong analysis of hundreds of thousands of state resident’s health insurance data, posted in late-January, offers some of the first concrete numbers on that question: Workers designated by the state as “essential” had a 55% higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 last spring than those who were allowed to stay home.

And that risk rippled outwards. A family member cohabitating with an essential worker has a 17% greater chance of testing positive. Other roommates face a 38% increase.

“We had a hunch that them being out and about might put their family members at risk, but we didn’t know how much,” said Hummy Song, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions at Wharton. “I think the fact that even the people living with essential workers are at higher risk is an important takeaway of this work.”