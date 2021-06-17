Equity – a buzzword that animates most legislative efforts in this country to legalize marijuana for adult-use at the state level – has been included in the marijuana legalization bill that’s scheduled for a vote this week in the Delaware legislature.

When New Jersey legalized adult-use months ago, equity received widespread attention – and it is an issue in legalization efforts now pending in the Pennsylvania legislature.

In the context of marijuana legalization, equity encompasses many issues, such as seeking to remedy the societal damages from the War on Drugs, which incarcerated tens of thousands of non-white individuals and left many more with arrest records that hinder chances for economic, educational, and employment advancement.

In Philadelphia, between 2008-2015, police arrested over 20,000 Black people for marijuana possession — adults and juveniles. That figure was far higher than possession arrests for white people, whose pot usage exceeded Black Philadelphians.

Another equity aspect is addressing inequities embedded within legalization regimes. The huge financial costs now required for licensing under legalization favor corporate operators and hinders small businesses from this burgeoning billion-dollar industry. Too few regimes provide avenues to legalize “black market” entrepreneurs – illegal operators of all racial groups who’ve serviced marijuana consumers since federal prohibition of the substance began in 1937.

Earlier this year, activist consumers in Delaware – who are demanding a more diverse legalized landscape where people of color, small businesses, and those currently in the black market can engage in selling, growing and other opportunities created by legalization – began boycotting some corporate medical marijuana facilities after those large multi-state operators voiced opposition to equity proposals that would’ve end their monopoly on marijuana sales.