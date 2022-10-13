After 2020 Election Day threats, Philly DA Krasner calls for election security reform

In 2020, two men armed with guns traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia to interfere with the vote-counting process. Both were convicted on gun charges.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said that case is reason enough for an extension of rules protecting election officials beyond Election Day. Krasner said that the 2020 election provided dramatic evidence of the serious threat against democracy in Philadelphia and around the country.

“It is my hope that other people who do not value democracy and do not value the votes of people who are not just like themselves, will understand,” Krasner said. “This is a warning. You come to Philadelphia to mess with our votes, we got a pair of handcuffs. We got a jail cell. We got a trial. We got a conviction. And we got a sentence for you.”

Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta came to Philadelphia from Virginia intending to enter the vote-counting operation that was underway inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, said Assistant District Attorney Jeff Palmer.

“Mr. LaMotta has a gun on his hip. Mr. Macias has a gun under his jacket. Mr. LaMotta is wearing a QAnon hat and has some sort of holster-type belt device in addition to the one that’s holding his gun,” Palmer said.