Pa. election 2026: What to know about the 144th House District race in Bucks County
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Brian Munroe is facing a challenge from Republican Mike Murphy.
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- Pa.’s 144th House District: What’s at stake | The path to victory
- State Rep. Brian Munroe: About | History | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Mike Murphy: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, Pennsylvania voters will decide who will serve as governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years. State House and Senate seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 144th House District seat in Bucks County, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the race for the 144th House District seat?
What to know about incumbent Democratic state Rep. Brian Munroe
Munroe, 52, grew up in Radnor Township, Delaware County, and Berwyn, Chester County. He’s lived in Warminster Township, Buck County, for the last 22 years.
Munroe became a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician at the age of 17. He graduated from Conestoga High School in Chester County and later joined the U.S. Navy. Munroe served aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and received several medals for his service, including the Armed Forces Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
In 2001, he became a police officer in Radnor Township and worked in law enforcement in the Philly suburbs for 10 years.
After retiring from law enforcement following a severe car accident, Munroe was elected to the Warminster Township Board of Supervisors from 2016 to 2020. After serving that term, he was elected as the Bucks County Clerk of Courts in 2020.
Munroe said he entered politics because he realized he had a talent for organizing, and saw a need for “fresh eyes.”
“What I noticed is that … whether it’s the board of supervisors, whether it’s the clerk of courts, state rep, or who knows what else, people do things one way and then never ask themselves why they do it that way,” he said.
In what is a “good argument for term limits,” Munroe said that new people entering into office can shine a light on hidden problems and open up unique solutions to existing challenges.
“As long as I have those eyes, I’m going to continue coming back,” he said. “And hopefully, when the time comes where I’m not having a fresh perspective, then that would be the time for me to exit stage left, but I’m not there yet.”
Munroe said his two battles against cancer have also informed his priorities as a politician and given him insight into the financial burdens many Americans face when confronted with a health crisis.
“Oftentimes, Americans are facing bankruptcy or death,” he said. “Those … sometimes are the two options.”
What to know about Republican challenger Mike Murphy
Mike Murphy did not respond to WHYY News’ request for an interview.
According to his campaign website, he and his four siblings suffered from abuse from their father and faced financial challenges.
He has worked as a truck driver and received an associate’s degree in electronic engineering, which helped him advance his career fixing computers and more as technology evolved.
Murphy also worked in store management and at the U.S. Postal Service before going back to school to obtain a nursing degree.
As a nurse, he has worked at the Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia, and has served across the U.S. as a member of the Disaster Emergency Management Team. In 2017, per his campaign, he was one of the first deployed to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2018, according to the website, and is now cancer-free. He also has supported one of his daughters in her battle with substance use.
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