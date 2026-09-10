Pa. election 2026: What to know about the 144th House District race in Bucks County

Near the top of the list, Munroe said, is advancing his bill banning firefighting-foam containing PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals,” in the state.

The legislation passed the House and was unanimously voted out of its assigned Senate committee in the spring, but has not been brought to a full vote in the Senate.

The people in his district have been personally impacted, Munroe said, with water contamination stemming from the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam at former and active military bases in the area.

“It’s a nonpartisan issue,” he said. “We’ve felt the impacts of losing our water and worrying about drinking [water]. My own wife, she had her blood tested, and she grew up in the area, and she was tested very high, and she has to have those discussions with her family doctor. There are communities elsewhere that are having the same thing happening to them, or will happen to them unless we take action.”

Munroe is looking to introduce another piece of legislation informed by his personal experience. Three months ago, he said that his father died without leaving behind a will. Munroe subsequently encountered a long and frustrating process in probate court to access his bills and estate.

Late fees on his father’s bills ultimately piled up, Munroe said, which is “not fair to any family going through a loss like that.”

He hopes to change that by passing a bill to limit companies’ ability to apply late fees when someone has died.

“Once you find out someone has passed away and is deceased, there should be no late fees,” he said. “Right now, there’s no bill that’s covering that.”

Munroe also said he wants to focus on strengthening worker protections, mitigating the rising cost of living and improving housing affordability. He’s trying to pass legislation that can “get [constituents] more money back in their pocket.”

He hopes that if Democrats flip the state Senate, partisan gridlock will be alleviated and more legislation will be moved through the General Assembly.

“The bipartisanship comes in when you just have that little bit more consensus of what bills are going to come up,” he said. “Right now, a lot of bills don’t come up in the Senate just because the Republican leadership up there does not pull them up for a vote. If you get to a close split in the Senate, that’s going to force a situation where people are going to pull things up for a vote, and then people are going to have to vote their conscience, especially in the Senate.”

Munroe said working across parties is vital. Some people even call him a “scratch-and-sniff Republican,” he said, due to his military and law enforcement background.

“I strive to represent this district as a moderate,” he said.