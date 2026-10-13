In addition to the governor, Pennsylvania voters will elect all 203 members of the state House and half of the 50-member state Senate on Nov. 3.

As voters prepare to cast ballots in crucial races across the state, Republicans and Democrats are battling for control of the state legislature. The results will determine whether Pennsylvania continues operating under divided government or gives one party control of the legislature after the 2026 midterm elections.

Republicans hold a 27-23 advantage in the Senate, their narrowest majority in more than a decade. Therefore, an outright Democratic Senate majority would only require a net gain of three seats.

A Democratic sweep of the governorship and both chambers could clear a path for proposals Democrats have long pushed for but that have stalled under divided government, including raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana, expanding transit funding, adopting paid family leave and codifying abortion protections.

While two pickups could give Democrats effective control of a 25–25 chamber through Democratic Lt. Gov. Austin Davis’ tie-breaking vote, that would only apply to procedural matters.

Democrats currently hold a 103-100 majority in the House, meaning Republicans need a net gain of two seats to take control. A Republican takeover of the House or continued control of the Senate would preserve a significant check on Shapiro’s agenda and give the party leverage over the state budget, election law, education and energy policy.