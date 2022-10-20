Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come.

Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was down to just three, which has led to hospital diversion — crowded emergency departments and long ambulance rides.

Meanwhile, Crozer Health, a four-hospital system in Delaware County, has gutted itself. As a judge currently mulls over whether the company can shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital, many in the community are wondering how it got to this point.

It turns out Pennsylvania’s lack of regulation has left communities across the state vulnerable to hospital closures.

Lawmakers representing Delaware County introduced a historic package of bills back in June aimed to protect the Pennsylvanians from actions by for-profit health care.

“The issue that we’ve been running into is that we can’t seem to get Republicans to really either acknowledge this or understand the gravity of it all. And it’s a little frustrating, because it’s not just a southeast Delco issue. It’s an issue across the whole commonwealth,” state Sen. Tim Kearney said.

The bills have not gotten a hearing, let alone a vote in the General Assembly and they will likely die at the end of this session.

“What we’ll do is reintroduce them next session in Harrisburg,” said state Rep. Mike Zabel. “There will be a new governor and the composition of the legislature will be different in some way or another, but we will continue to press this legislation.”

The gubernatorial candidate who wins in November will likely have his hands full with hospital-related issues. Republican candidate Doug Mastriano did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In his role as state attorney general, Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro said that he is well-read on the issue and views it as a priority.