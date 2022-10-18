Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities.

About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency.

Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to address a wide range of rural issues. On Nov. 8, voters here will choose from among five candidates for governor including frontrunners Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County.

Both major candidates offer different approaches to revitalizing rural Pennsylvania. Spotlight PA breaks down where they stand on several major issues:

Health care

In Pennsylvania, access to health care in rural regions is narrowing as some hospitals like the Bradford Regional Medical Center drastically reduce services, and others shut down.

There is limited access to other health services like mental health and addiction treatment, studies from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania show. Emergency services are also struggling to get people the care they need in time. Maintaining the health care workforce also remains a challenge, as hospitals struggle with staffing shortages.

Both candidates support promoting access to telemedicine. Mastriano has supported a bill that would do so, and Shapiro voices support for expanding access to telemedicine on his campaign website.

Mastriano also supported and voted for Peyton’s Law, which helps inform student-athletes and their parents about the importance of testing to identify heart conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest, which is crucial in rural communities due to limited access to emergency services.

Mastriano is also one of the lead sponsors of a bill that would cap insulin pricing, which pertains to people in rural areas because they face higher risk factors for diabetes and have access to fewer services.

Shapiro has advocated for affordable health care in rural communities and said he would “strengthen the pipeline for healthcare providers in under-served areas” on his campaign website.

In 2007, when Shapiro was a state representative, he proposed a bill that would forgive doctors’ medical school loans if they stayed in Pennsylvania for at least 10 years.

Shapiro’s campaign told Spotlight PA that he will expand the Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program for every qualifying nursing student. The plan would double the amount of relief provided by up to $15,000 in loan relief, and provide full loan forgiveness to nursing students who choose to practice in a state-identified underserved community for five years.

Shapiro said he also supports initiatives like the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model, which is an alternative payment structure funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that tests whether hospitals can improve their finances and services on fixed budgets. Currently, 18 Pennsylvania hospitals participate in the model.

In addition, Shapiro has promised to restore Pennsylvania’s Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund, which partially funds EMS across the commonwealth, and has said he will work with legislators to rein in drug prices.

As attorney general, his office sued the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center health system

to push them to reach a deal with Highmark health insurance. The dispute between the health care companies could have cut off thousands of patients from 11 UPMC hospitals, many of which are in rural regions of the state.