The rollout has been delayed by bureaucratic red tape and the slow pace of government purchasing, bid procedures and hiring, as well as the work of a panel convened to create policies to govern the use and storage of cameras and footage.

Those issues have prevented the Department of Safety and Homeland Security from implementing the program to purchase the cameras for about 1,000 officers and set up a central system to store the videos. The total cost budgeted for through fiscal year 2024 is $18 million.

The cameras themselves won’t even be bought until sometime this summer, officials said.

Homeland Security Secretary Nate McQueen, the former state police superintendent, would not agree to be interviewed about the delayed rollout.

But spokesman Arshon Howard said in a written statement that agency officials have “been working diligently to complete the many steps needed to build the program framework. The full framework of this new program is multifaceted and includes contracting, drafting regulation, vendor selection, and hiring and training staff to manage and review data.”

The bottom line, though, is that for the Dewey Beach shooting and potentially others by police in forces without cameras, prosecutors still don’t have that critical tool to help decide whether or not the officers broke the state law for using deadly force. The cameras can also shed light on other controversial police encounters with residents.

More than 20 of the state’s nearly 50 police forces — including New Castle County, the second-largest — do have cameras.

Wilmington, which has the third-largest force, started a bodycam program on its own since the law was passed, and Dover is doing the same, with an expected start date within weeks, Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Howard of Homeland Security said other police forces have done so as well but did not specify which ones.

‘Whatever the holdup is in this moment is beyond me’

The revelation that Dewey Beach police, state police and some two dozen other agencies still don’t have cameras rankles state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, chief sponsor of the legislation that passed in June and was signed by Carney on July 21.

That day, Dorsey Walker called the law “a game-changer in police-community relations.”

But this week, after learning of the delayed rollout, she called the situation “disheartening.” She knew the rollout would take several months but expected cameras to be in use statewide by January at the latest.

“Whatever the holdup is in this moment is beyond me,’’ Dorsey Walker said. “But whatever the situation is that’s preventing officers from having these cameras, we need to figure that out sooner than later because the cameras are to protect the community as well as the officers. But if the camera is not activated, then what is the protection for both?”

Attorney General Kathy Jennings, whose office includes the Department of Civil Rights and Public Trust that investigates all police shootings and use of force that results in serious injury, would not comment on the delay.