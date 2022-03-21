Dewey Beach police shoot and kill man outside popular Starboard bar

State police are investigating after a Dewey Beach police officer shot and killed 21-year-old Rodney K. Robinson II. Officials said Robinson had fled the scene while armed with a gun outside the popular Starboard restaurant and bar.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley near the Starboard, which earlier had been packed with revelers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

State police said Robinson was killed by a single gunshot fired by an unnamed officer, who has been on the Dewey Beach police force for a year and a half.

State police spokesperson Master Cpl. Heather Pepper would not reveal why the officer fired his weapon at Robinson, or whether the officer provided a reason to investigators. A gun was found next to Robinson’s body after the shooting, Pepper said.

“That’s going to be part of the investigation, what they’re trying to determine now,” Pepper said. “So the homicide unit is actively working, trying to determine what led up to those events that caused the shooting to occur.”

The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the probe.

State police are overseeing the investigation along with the Department of Civil Rights and Public Trust of the Attorney General’s Office.

No Dewey Beach officer has fired on a suspect since at least 2005, state records show. Police did not respond to a request by WHYY News about whether Dewey Beach has ever had a police shooting.

A current federal lawsuit, filed after one officer pleaded guilty to assault in a beating, alleges that the Dewey Beach force has a culture of brutality that is condoned by the department.

Pepper said the chain of events that led to Robinson’s death began about 1:15 a.m. when Starboard employees notified town police that a man who was leaving the bar had a gun.

Police said they tried to speak to Robinson on the sidewalk outside the Starboard, but he ran away down Coastal Highway, the main Delaware beach traffic artery. Officers lost sight of him after about three blocks, Pepper said. Officers searched the area but could not find him.

Around 2:23 a.m — after the bar had closed and all customers had left — a Starboard employee called police, indicating that Robinson had returned and was inside an area that is restricted to employees.