Eastern State Penitentiary lays off staff, suspends ‘Terror Behind the Walls’ due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has forced massive layoffs at a top cultural attraction in Philadelphia.

Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site has laid off about 40% of its staff, implemented salary reductions and made deep cuts to its operating budget, the organization announced Wednesday.

The penitentiary’s popular Halloween fundraiser “Terror Behind the Walls” — once deemed America’s #1 haunted house — has also been suspended for 2020.

When Eastern State Penitentiary opened its doors 190 years ago, it was the most expensive and elaborate public structure of its time.

Despite years of abandonment and several bids for redevelopment, the prison grounds remain.

Over the last 20 years, the penitentiary has become a nationally-recognized museum whose mission proves ever-relevant: interpreting the legacy and failures of the American criminal justice system.