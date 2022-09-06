East Falls post office to reopen more than a year after Ida flooding

Floodwaters were about three-feet deep in the post office building, said Isaac Richter of Postal Realty Trust, which manages the building on behalf of the owner, which leases it to USPS.

Thursday morning, the post office sat empty, with dust and debris visible on the floor inside. Hot pink graffiti was scrawled across a blue mailbox outside. A piece of paper taped to the inside of the office’s glass door directed customers to another office in Germantown. Mary Jane Fullam, a retired teacher who heads the East Falls Town Watch, said it’s the same sign that’s been there since Ida — with no information about how repairs are progressing.

“They could have updated the sign and said, you know, we’re making progress — or, we’re working,” she said. “Nothing, for month after month after month.”

Fullam has been working with two other East Falls neighbors — Isolene Nelson and Joan McIlvaine — to advocate for the reopening of the post office. They’ve been contacting elected officials for months, they said, and even lodged a complaint with the Biden Administration.

“This has been a festering problem,” said Fullam, who is concerned about the “neglected” appearance of the post office.

Nelson, a retiree who works part-time as an usher at a theater, has been frustrated with what she characterized as a lack of responsiveness from the USPS over most of the past year. She had a post office box at the East Falls location — and has been traveling to Germantown to get her mail.

“You call the postmaster’s office, all you get is the answering machine,” she said. “Nobody calls you back.”

But Nelson now believes she’ll have her post office back soon. She noticed some repairs being made about two weeks ago. She received a letter last month from a USPS official saying work should be done by Sept. 30, and the post office will then reopen.

“I think it’s going to happen,” Nelson said.

McIlvaine, who runs a funeral home in East Falls, said she’s been traveling to a post office in nearby Manayunk several times a week to send business mail, such as death certificates and checks to contractors. She’s hesitant to put large checks in the big blue mailboxes along streets, because she fears they’ll be stolen. And those trips have added up.

“It’s taking time. It’s taking gas,” she said. “It’s been most inconvenient. A real hardship.”

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought historic flooding and tornados to the region, killing several people. In the following weeks, the state documented thousands of residential properties that were affected, dozens of which were classified as destroyed. Tens of thousands of Pa. residents received federal aid to help them recover. Some households are still struggling.