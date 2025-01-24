Take a look at the Eagles since October — en route to 16 total wins for the second time in three seasons — and all the hallmarks of a dominant Super Bowl favorite are checked.

A 10-game winning streak.

Saquon Barkley rewriting team record books and finishing on the cusp of the NFL single-season rushing record. The top-rated defense in the NFL. Six Philadelphia players in the Pro Bowl. They even made a little-known author a best seller.

The Eagles are 14-1 since October — and that includes two straight home postseason victories.

It’s that “1” that troubles the Eagles a bit more this weekend.

The Washington Commanders are the one behind the 1 in 14-1, a thrilling comeback home win against the Eagles in December that made coach Dan Quinn and a special quarterback in Jayden Daniels truly believe that, yes, maybe the long-downtrodden franchise once known more for shoddy ownership is finally equipped to make a Super Bowl run.

Who wants to doubt them?

Certainly not the top-seeded Lions, knocked off last week after Washington’s defense got five turnovers and its offense never turned the ball over in a 45-31 victory in Detroit.

Certainly not the Eagles, the game film from their December defeat still irritatingly fresh and their eyes wide open given another two-TD effort from Daniels against the Lions.

“We’ve got a lot of expectations about how we can play and what we do,” Quinn said.

That starts with taking Round 3.

The rubber match is set in the NFC championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles are trying to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. They are 6-point favorites to beat Washington, per BetMGM Sportsbook, but go in with QB Jalen Hurts nursing a left knee injury.

Hurts never missed a snap after he was hurt against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional game and he remained steadfast this week that he would play — a needed boost for the Eagles after he was concussed in the previous game against the Commanders and missed the final two games of the regular season.

Hurts ran for the go-ahead score, Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Eagles held off the Commanders 26-18 in the first matchup in November. The Commanders took the rematch 36-33 a month later behind five touchdown passes from Daniels.

“He can extend plays and make a play with his legs. He can extend a play and make a play with his arm,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “You can see that he’s calm and cool in the biggest moments and got a lot of respect for how he’s playing.”