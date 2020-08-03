Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday night.

Pederson, 52, is asymptomatic and doing well, the team said. He is currently in self-quarantine and communicating with the team’s medical staff.

A source confirmed with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia that Duce Staley will take over coaching duties in person at the NovaCare complex while Pederson recovers. Pederson will continue to lead the team virtually.

ESPN’s Tim McManus first reported that Pederson informed his players on Sunday night after a second positive test.

Pederson is the second known NFL head coach to test positive for COVID-19 after Saints’ head coach Sean Payton had it in March.

Just last week, Pederson said he felt “extremely safe” inside the NovaCare Complex.

“Obviously, coming into it there might have been some skepticism about the testing and the screenings that go on, but it’s very thorough,” Pederson said to reporters on a Zoom call last week. “When you’re here and you get tested in the morning, you’ve got a screening process that you have to go through to get into the building, wearing masks in the building, everywhere we go, I feel extremely safe.”

According to ESPN, it is believed Pederson contracted the coronavirus outside of the NovaCare Complex. ESPN also reported that another staff member who was in close contact with Pederson was also sent home.