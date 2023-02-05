Multiple rescues reported after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Llanerch Place Apartments in the 3200 block of Township Line Road.

Smoke was reportedly coming from the west wing of the complex, and there were reports of people trapped.

In all, nine people had to be rescued.