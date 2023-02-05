Multiple rescues reported after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pa.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Llanerch Place Apartments in the 3200 block of Township Line Road.
Smoke was reportedly coming from the west wing of the complex, and there were reports of people trapped.
In all, nine people had to be rescued.
One fire victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and officials say three others drove themselves to the hospital.
Saturday night’s freezing temperatures added yet another challenge to the firefight.
“The cold weather plays a major factor in that we’re actually stretching water lines that can freeze. Once you put water on the fire and you have water drain out of the apartment buildings, that can freeze,” said Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer.
Sawyer went on to say they had to request a truck to put salt down to help prevent people from slipping on the ice.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.