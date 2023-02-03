Suspect wanted in deadly Center City SEPTA station stabbing captured

Investigators say Rios was standing with a female when he got into an argument with the suspect.

Action News is told Rios made it upstairs but collapsed onto the sidewalk. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Police say the suspect got onto the Market-Frankford Line and took the train eastbound after stabbing the victim.

The fatal stabbing happened within minutes and during a busy time when people are taking the train home from work.

“The timing does shock me cause that time of day you think you would be safe. Stuff like this happens later at night,” said Erik Parker who takes the train home after work.

On Thursday, SEPTA transit police and Homeland Security officers were patrolling the area around the station, part of an initiative started a few years ago.

SEPTA says the patrols with federal officers rotate throughout the SEPTA system and occur about four times each month on average.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS