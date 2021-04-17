Dozens march in Center City in protest of the killing of Daunte Wright by police

Dozens of demonstrators marched through the streets of Philadelphia in protest of the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis last week.

The crowd walked across Center City and eventually ended up at City Hall Saturday evening. The march was peaceful and no streets were blocked, police said.

The protest was just one of many happening across the country following Wright’s death and as Philadelphia gears up for potential civil unrest next week as the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin nears its conclusion.