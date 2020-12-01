At a public forum aimed at strengthening police-community relations on Monday, Kameelah Rashad described an incident where her 15-year-old son texted her that he’d gotten pulled over by police.

“The next message I get from him is, ‘Mommy, my heart is beating so fast,’” she said. “I couldn’t say to him, ‘Oh it’ll be fine, don’t worry about it’ … I said, ‘Okay, don’t make any sudden moves.’”

She said her son responded with “I know.”

Similarly, Cecelia Thompson worries about how police might interact with her 22-year-old son who is Black and lives with severe autism. She said COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been hard on her son and others living with disabilities, leading to frustration and acting out.

“I have family members and church members who are on the police force, but nonetheless I still worry. … The first thing you see is not his disability … the first thing they’re seeing is he’s a young Black man. His behaviors can be misunderstood,” she said. “I can lose him because of a misunderstanding.”

Thompson said her son’s behavioral health support aid is also Black and she’s asked him to start carrying his identification whenever they’re out.

Several city leaders — including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Managing Director Tumar Alexander — were listening to Rashad and Thompson.

The virtual conversation was the first in the city’s “Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation Community Engagement Series.” City officials moderated the event, which lasted over two hours. The conversation aimed to connect residents and city leaders in the wake of the summer’s racial justice protests and the more recent police killing of Walter Wallace, Jr.

Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, Director for Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs for the city, described letting people talk about how they’d been affected these past few months as a first step in “imagining together a vision for public safety where all are safe.”

The session called “Circles of Truths” was about being vulnerable and active listening, not necessarily coming up with answers or policies to address public safety concerns, said Washington-Leapheart.

City officials also got a chance to describe how they’ve been processing the year and their own experiences with police.

Mayor Kenney described feeling “shocked, frightened, angry, confused [and] uncertain” as he had to make decisions meant to keep both residents and police safe during unrest.

Still, Kenney described how he grew up with a different view of police. The mayor said that when he was growing up, his family taught him that if he was ever lost or confused in an unknown neighborhood, his best bet was to find a police officer.

“Not a lot of people on this call can say that,” said Kenney, who said the only time he was ever stopped by an officer as a teen or adult was when he was speeding in Maryland.