More than 70 dogs removed from home in Philadelphia’s Kensington section

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Philadelphia’s Kensington section last week, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

PSPCA officers, who had been contacted by police on May 11, seized 73 Chihuahua-type dogs and one Rottweiler mix-type dog, from the property on the 1900 block of North Orianna Street.

Police had been at the property serving an order on a separate matter involving an individual at the home.