In response, 152 dogs — more than double the initial goal of 70 dogs — were placed in homes in the past week, according to Executive Director Sarah Barnett.

“Everybody really stepped up, which was really incredible to see. I think it kind of renews faith and gives us a little bit of hope.” Barnett said. “If these people can continue to step up during the year — even just the fostering, if the people who sign up would continue to foster all year, we would not euthanize dogs for space.”

While a recent surge of canine flu is presenting a unique challenge for many animal rescues, Barnett said at ACCT, the crunch to get animals into stable homes is “urgent every day.”

“If these dogs don’t find homes, they are facing possible euthanasia. “It’s something no one wants to say, and no one wants to talk about, but that is the reality based on the volume of animals coming in right now.” she said.