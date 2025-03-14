ACCT Philly holding emergency adoption event amid overcrowding crisis at animal shelter

ACCT Philly is offering $10 adoptions for all dogs and cats through March 23.

    March 14, 2025
ACCT Philly putting out an urgent call, asking the public to step up and adopt. (6abc)

ACCT Philly is desperately trying to find homes for pets amid an overcrowding crisis.

The animal shelter is holding an emergency adoption event because it has reached maximum capacity.

The facility in Philadelphia can only hold 110 dogs. However, 74 have been brought in since Sunday, leaving the organization to care for 147 dogs.

It urgently needs people to adopt or foster some of the animals. Otherwise, they will have to make the difficult decision to euthanize them to make room.

ACCT Philly is offering $10 adoptions for all dogs and cats through March 23.

