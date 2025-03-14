This story originally appeared on 6abc.

ACCT Philly is desperately trying to find homes for pets amid an overcrowding crisis.

The animal shelter is holding an emergency adoption event because it has reached maximum capacity.

The facility in Philadelphia can only hold 110 dogs. However, 74 have been brought in since Sunday, leaving the organization to care for 147 dogs.

It urgently needs people to adopt or foster some of the animals. Otherwise, they will have to make the difficult decision to euthanize them to make room.

ACCT Philly is offering $10 adoptions for all dogs and cats through March 23.