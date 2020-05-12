Does Atlantic City need a mayor? Voters to weigh in by mail

The legacy of political corruption and ineptitude in this seaside resort is so long and colorful that HBO based a long-running hit series on it.

But the city whose “Boardwalk Empire” entertained TV viewers could get a vastly different form of government through an election Tuesday to be conducted solely through the mail due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Results are not likely to be known for a few days; ballots postmarked May 12 have until Thursday night to be received at a post office.

At issue is a fundamental remaking of Atlantic City’s government: whether to eliminate an elected mayor in favor of an appointed municipal manager. The nine-member City Council would be shrunk to five, and voters would lose the right to seek changes through initiative and referendum campaigns.

Backers of the change cite Atlantic City’s long history of government corruption and mismanagement and say a city manager would bring much-needed professionalism to City Hall. Opponents view it as yet another attempt by out-of-towners to seize power and money from a city led by minority officials.

“This is money-power versus people-power,” said Mayor Marty Small. “Atlantic City is not going to be pushed around by outsiders seeking special privileges. We can run ourselves.”