District guidance says teaching of new material will not begin until May 4

This article originally appeared on The Notebook.

–

A detailed memo from the Philadelphia School District that lays out plans for completion of the school year online tells teachers to keep in daily touch with students for both academic and emotional needs, but specifies that all instruction will consist of “review and enrichment” until May 4, when new content may be introduced.

The nine-page document says that, as of now, all teachers and school counselors should be holding “office hours” for an hour-and-a-half each day “for student questions about enrichment activities and to check-in with their students.” In addition, principals should assign each adult in the school an advisory-like group of students to contact regularly, at least once or twice a week.

Office hours should include “a variety of activities,” including help with skills and problem-solving “aligned to lessons,” feedback to students’ work, additional support for students with special needs and English learners, and general family contact of students who have not been engaging via Google classroom, which is the District’s means for conducting the online teaching.

The plan for instruction calls for teachers to follow the learning guides available both online and distributed in packets to families; so far, two sets have been distributed that each cover two weeks. Beginning on April 15, the document says, teachers will have access to the next set of “review and enrichment” learning guides that they can upload to their Google classroom so they can begin online instruction on April 20.

“Specifically, for now, the District will be focused on review and enrichment activities,” the memo says. “During academic review and enrichment time, new content should not be taught.”Review and enrichment activities should be related to content from before March 1st.”