Philadelphia’s largest city workers union schedules strike vote
A social media post urges members of AFSCME District Council 33 to attend a meeting at union headquarters to take a strike vote.
One of Philadelphia’s largest labor unions is calling for a strike vote next week in what is being billed as an “Emergency General Membership Meeting.”
AFSCME District Council 33 represents city workers. In a message posted on social media, the union told its members there will be a meeting Tuesday, June 10, at the union’s headquarters in University City to take a strike vote.
The post includes a contract proposal from the city that’s dated from January. The proposal includes language that says the city would give pay raises “consistent with the City’s ability to pay and the Five-Year Plan.”
Mayor Cherelle Parker said there is room for a deal to be done with all unions in the city, especially since her budget has set aside half a billion dollars for wage increases.
“We did a one-year extension last year. I committed during that time to do everything that was possible to ensure a fiscally responsible and a fair multiyear contract,” Parker said. “That’s the goal of this administration and we’re continuing on that path right now.”
Parker said negotiations are ongoing with all city unions. “Our goal is to try our best to come out with a fair and fiscally responsible [contract], particularly during these times of uncertainty,” she said.
What’s in the contract proposal?
The contract proposal, dated Jan. 31, 2025, calls for changes in how the city pays the union for health and welfare costs, something that the union’s workers have opposed for years.
DC 33 has always had its own benefit plan and providers, while the city has wanted to put all the workers under one blanket policy in a move to save costs.
The proposal also includes changes to co-pays and deductibles, something that has also been a tough issue in the past with city unions.
Changes to sick leave rules were also outlined in the proposal, giving the city the ability to regulate time used for doctor’s visits and other medical appointments and banked sick time for long-term illnesses.
Controls over overtime and unlimited use of part-time workers were also requested in the initial proposal.
Parker said she has been a longtime union supporter, and that the showing of the pot of money set aside to give workers a raise is a sign of good faith by the city that it’s willing to negotiate a deal.
“When you think about our budget, you’re thinking about the tax investments that we make. Well, I have to balance tax investments with multiyear contracts for our municipal unions and we’re doing our best to do what we can,” she said.
Mayor Parker would not talk specifically about the negotiations, and said her priority was completing the budget to pay for any changes to the contract.
Council President Kenyatta Johnson has said he wants the city’s budget finalized by Thursday, June 5. He’s repeatedly said he is working with the Parker administration to finish the job and complete the budget.
If the budget is introduced this week, a final vote would come June 12, after which City Council would go into its summer recess, with few public meetings and members working within their districts for the next two months.
