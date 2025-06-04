From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

One of Philadelphia’s largest labor unions is calling for a strike vote next week in what is being billed as an “Emergency General Membership Meeting.”

AFSCME District Council 33 represents city workers. In a message posted on social media, the union told its members there will be a meeting Tuesday, June 10, at the union’s headquarters in University City to take a strike vote.

The post includes a contract proposal from the city that’s dated from January. The proposal includes language that says the city would give pay raises “consistent with the City’s ability to pay and the Five-Year Plan.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker said there is room for a deal to be done with all unions in the city, especially since her budget has set aside half a billion dollars for wage increases.

“We did a one-year extension last year. I committed during that time to do everything that was possible to ensure a fiscally responsible and a fair multiyear contract,” Parker said. “That’s the goal of this administration and we’re continuing on that path right now.”

Parker said negotiations are ongoing with all city unions. “Our goal is to try our best to come out with a fair and fiscally responsible [contract], particularly during these times of uncertainty,” she said.